Red Hawks top Trojans, advance to Region 10 semifinals

The Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team started its defense of its Region 10 championship the same way it captured its last conference tournament title — with a win against Fayetteville Tech.

The Red Hawks started strong and held on late to earn a 3-1 victory over the Trojans on Monday night in a rematch of last season’s Region 10 championship match.

Set scores were 25-10, 25-13, 21-25 and 26-24.

Sophomore outside hitter Carter Gibson led Catawba Valley with 15 kills, 16 digs and three blocks, while sophomore setter Amber Barker tallied 12 kills, 20 assists and 10 digs.

Defensively, Catawba Valley sophomore libero Abbey Smith recorded a team-high 20 digs, and Red Hawk middle hitters Delany Conner and Hayley Stull tied Gibson for the team lead in blocks with three each.

The Red Hawks continue their Region 10 title defense this weekend when they travel to Cape Fear Community College for the Region 10 semifinals on Saturday in Wilmington.

Catawba Valley faces the winner of Cape Fear and USC Lancaster in one of two semifinal matches on Saturday. The Sea Devils and Lancers played Tuesday night at 6 p.m.