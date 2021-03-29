Red Hawks top Fayetteville Tech in baseball

FAYETTEVILLE — The ninth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College baseball team earned its third Region series sweep on Sunday, winning 12-3 against host Fayetteville Tech.

With the weekend’s victories, the Red Hawks improve to 21-6 overall and 10-2 in Region 10 games.

Catawba Valley used 10-hit performance, including three off the bat of right fielder Brett Eurey, to win 5-3 in Game 1 on Saturday.

Carrying momentum into Game 2, the Red Hawks tallied 16 runs on 13 hits to win 16-6 in six innings in the second game of the set Saturday.

Catcher Jackie Jimenez, shortstop Kye Andress, center fielder Malik Stephens and second baseman Chandler Blackwelder all tallied two RBIs each in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

On Sunday, the Red Hawks completed the series sweep against the Trojans behind a six-RBI performance from third baseman Jordan Montgomery, which included a fifth-inning grand slam.

Second baseman Chandler Blackwelder also hit a home run during the series finale, going 2-for-2 with two runs scored.

Catawba Valley’s pitching staff continued its dominance over the weekend, allowing only six earned runs and striking out 32 combined batters in three games.