Red Hawks top Fayetteville Tech in baseball
Red Hawks top Fayetteville Tech in baseball

  • Updated
Jordan Montgomery

Catawba Valley Community College third baseman Jordan Montgomery awaits a pitch during Sunday's series finale against Fayetteville Tech in Fayetteville. Montgomery finished with a grand slam and six RBIs in the Red Hawks' 12-3 victory over the Trojans.

 Cody Dalton/Catawba Valley Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE — The ninth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College baseball team earned its third Region series sweep on Sunday, winning 12-3 against host Fayetteville Tech.

With the weekend’s victories, the Red Hawks improve to 21-6 overall and 10-2 in Region 10 games.

Catawba Valley used 10-hit performance, including three off the bat of right fielder Brett Eurey, to win 5-3 in Game 1 on Saturday.

Carrying momentum into Game 2, the Red Hawks tallied 16 runs on 13 hits to win 16-6 in six innings in the second game of the set Saturday.

Catcher Jackie Jimenez, shortstop Kye Andress, center fielder Malik Stephens and second baseman Chandler Blackwelder all tallied two RBIs each in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

On Sunday, the Red Hawks completed the series sweep against the Trojans behind a six-RBI performance from third baseman Jordan Montgomery, which included a fifth-inning grand slam.

Second baseman Chandler Blackwelder also hit a home run during the series finale, going 2-for-2 with two runs scored.

Catawba Valley’s pitching staff continued its dominance over the weekend, allowing only six earned runs and striking out 32 combined batters in three games.

Jonah Milchuck (1-0), Noah Carter (1-1) and Jordan Davis (3-0) were the winning pitchers for CVCC during the weekend series, while Red Hawk reliever Cooper Sain earned his second save of the year.

The CVCC baseball team returns to action on Wednesday for a single nine-inning game against Florence-Darlington Tech. First pitch at Henkel-Alley Field is set for 3 p.m.

