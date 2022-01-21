Red Hawks top Eagles 95-93

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team held off a late rally by visiting Wake Tech to earn a 95-93 Region 10 victory at the Tarlton Complex on Thursday afternoon.

Anthony Allen led the Red Hawks (8-6, 4-3 in Region 10) with a career-high 27 points, including the go-ahead layup with 1:03 left in the contest.

Catawba Valley led 44-42 at halftime, and it grew its lead to as many as 14 points during the second half.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Eagles (8-4, 4-2) used eight second-half 3-pointers to overcome its deficit and eventually take its first lead of the contest — 71-70 — with 8:55 left in the game.

Wake Tech led by as many as five points with just over 2 1/2 minutes left, but Fuller, who scored 18 points in the contest, made a layup and a pair of free throws on back-to-back Red Hawk possessions to cut his team’s deficit to 91-90 with just over a minute remaining.

Allen’s layup off Fuller’s steal was the eventual game-clinching bucket, and freshman Braden Graham hit a 3-pointer to pad Catawba Valley’s lead late, helping the Red Hawks pull out the conference win.