Red Hawks top Eagles 95-93

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team held off a late rally by visiting Wake Tech to earn a 95-93 Region 10 victory at the Tarlton Complex on Thursday afternoon.
Anthony Allen led the Red Hawks (8-6, 4-3 in Region 10) with a career-high 27 points, including the go-ahead layup with 1:03 left in the contest.
Catawba Valley led 44-42 at halftime, and it grew its lead to as many as 14 points during the second half.
The Eagles (8-4, 4-2) used eight second-half 3-pointers to overcome its deficit and eventually take its first lead of the contest — 71-70 — with 8:55 left in the game.
Wake Tech led by as many as five points with just over 2 1/2 minutes left, but Fuller, who scored 18 points in the contest, made a layup and a pair of free throws on back-to-back Red Hawk possessions to cut his team’s deficit to 91-90 with just over a minute remaining.
Allen’s layup off Fuller’s steal was the eventual game-clinching bucket, and freshman Braden Graham hit a 3-pointer to pad Catawba Valley’s lead late, helping the Red Hawks pull out the conference win.
Forward Shad Thomas added 14 points and nine rebounds for CVCC, while guard Demetrius Washington also reached double figures with 10 points.