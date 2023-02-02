The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball program has been selected by the National Junior College Athletic Association for its Game of the Week to be televised on ESPN+ on Feb. 14.

The Red Hawks will host conference opponent Patrick & Henry Community College from Martinsville, Virginia, at the Tarlton Complex for the first ever nationally-televised matchup of a Catawba Valley Community College athletic event.

“We are humbled to be selected for the NJCAA Game of the Week on ESPN+, which can be seen everywhere around the world through their streaming platform,” said Nick Schroeder, Executive Director of Student Life & Athletics. “This is a wonderful opportunity to highlight how amazing Catawba Valley Community College is and how special our student-athletes are.”

The NJCAA and ESPN reached a multi-year media rights agreement earlier this year that includes nationally-televised championship games for NJCAA Division I football, Division I men’s basketball and Division I women’s basketball.

The men’s basketball game between CVCC and Patrick & Henry is one of 24 men’s basketball games being streamed on ESPN+ this year. There were also 13 NJCAA football games, five NJCAA women’s basketball games, 20 NJCAA baseball games and 20 NJCAA softball games streamed exclusively on ESPN+ as part of the agreement between the two organizations earlier this year.

The Red Hawk men’s basketball team entered Wednesday’s road game against Patrick & Henry at 14-6 overall on the season with a 9-4 mark in Region 10 games.

The Patrick & Henry-CVCC men’s basketball game will be part of a doubleheader on Feb. 14, which will also feature the Red Hawk women’s basketball team taking on the Louisburg Hurricanes at 4 p.m. before the men’s game tips off at 7 p.m.

Admission to the contest is $5 per person. CVCC students, faculty and staff are admitted free with ID.