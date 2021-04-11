Red Hawks to host women's basketball championship

Catawba Valley Community College has been chosen as the new site for the NJCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship, which is set to take place April 20-24 at the Tarlton Complex.

The SC4 Fieldhouse in Port Huron, Michigan, was the original scheduled host site for the event, but due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Michigan and the areas surrounding Port Huron, St. Clair County along with St. Clair County Community College informed the NJCAA National Office last Monday of a county-wide state of emergency.

“The Red Hawks are honored to host the 2021 NJCAA Women’s DII Basketball Tournament,” said CVCC President Dr. Garrett Hinshaw. “Our commitment to excellence reflects on and off the court. Sixteen teams from across the country will be coming to Hickory, North Carolina, and I know our community will provide an experience for them that they will never forget.”

Catawba Valley Community College and the NJCAA are now working together to finalize the championship details.