Red Hawks to host women's basketball championship

Catawba Valley Community College has been chosen as the new site for the NJCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship, which is set to take place April 20-24 at the Tarlton Complex.
The SC4 Fieldhouse in Port Huron, Michigan, was the original scheduled host site for the event, but due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Michigan and the areas surrounding Port Huron, St. Clair County along with St. Clair County Community College informed the NJCAA National Office last Monday of a county-wide state of emergency.
“The Red Hawks are honored to host the 2021 NJCAA Women’s DII Basketball Tournament,” said CVCC President Dr. Garrett Hinshaw. “Our commitment to excellence reflects on and off the court. Sixteen teams from across the country will be coming to Hickory, North Carolina, and I know our community will provide an experience for them that they will never forget.”
Catawba Valley Community College and the NJCAA are now working together to finalize the championship details.
“The NJCAA is so very thankful to Dr. Hinshaw, Nick Schroeder and the entire CVCC staff for taking on this national championship at the 11th hour,” said Dr. Christopher Parker, President & CEO of the National Junior College Athletic Association. “They are genuinely showing what the NJCAA is all about and we sincerely thank them for helping provide a home for this year’s DII women’s basketball national championship under the current conditions that we are facing.”
A total of 16 women’s basketball teams will qualify for the national championship through District championships, which were all set to be completed by Saturday. The NJCAA DII Basketball Selection Show takes place on Monday to announce the participating teams that will be journeying to Hickory.
This will be the first-ever national event hosted by Catawba Valley Community College.
“We are honored and humbled to be selected to hold the DII Women’s Basketball national tournament,” said CVCC Athletic Director Nick Schroeder. “Even though we are in unique times, we are excited to still provide these amazing student-athletes a chance to compete for a National Championship. We know SC4 had a great plans for the participants and we appreciate them passing the torch to us for this years tournaments and know they are excited to bring everyone back to Michigan next year.”
For more information on the NJCAA DII Women’s Basketball Championship, please visit www.njcaa.org/championships/sports/wbkb/div2.