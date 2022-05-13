 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Red Hawks to host South Atlantic District championship

Catawba Valley Red Hawks baseball
Photo courtesy of Catawba Valley Athletics

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team will host a best-of-three series against Florida State College at Jacksonville to determine the South Atlantic District champion this weekend at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. The opening game is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m., while Game 2 takes place Sunday at 1 p.m. and Game 3 (if necessary) would begin Sunday at 4 p.m. With two wins over Florida State College at Jacksonville (28-18), CVCC (36-24) would advance to its first National Junior College Athletic Association Division II College World Series since 2015. The College World Series will be held later this month in Enid, Okla.

