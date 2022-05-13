Red Hawks to host South Atlantic District championship

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team will host a best-of-three series against Florida State College at Jacksonville to determine the South Atlantic District champion this weekend at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. The opening game is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m., while Game 2 takes place Sunday at 1 p.m. and Game 3 (if necessary) would begin Sunday at 4 p.m. With two wins over Florida State College at Jacksonville (28-18), CVCC (36-24) would advance to its first National Junior College Athletic Association Division II College World Series since 2015. The College World Series will be held later this month in Enid, Okla.