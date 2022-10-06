Red Hawks sweep Titans for 3rd straight win

The Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team carried its momentum from last week’s thrilling win against rival Surry, earning a 3-0 victory against Guilford Tech on Tuesday afternoon at the Tarlton Complex. The win was the Red Hawks’ third in a row.

Set scores were 25-2, 25-7 and 25-15.

Abbey Smith led the attack for the Red Hawks (4-2, 4-2 in Region 10) with a team-high 11 kills, while Mauria Cannady added seven kills. Setter Jordan Schlageter paced that attack with team-leading 19 assists.

Defensively, Catawba Valley libero Grace Nelson recorded a team-best 11 digs, and middle hitter Alexia Cunningham tallied three blocks.

The Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team returned to action on Wednesday for a makeup conference match with USC Salkehatchie. The Red Hawks’ next contest will be a home match against Spartanburg Methodist on Friday at 6 p.m. as part of the Valley Invitational, which continues on Saturday.