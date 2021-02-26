Red Hawks sweep Thursday doubleheader against Cavs

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team earned a nonconference doubleheader sweep against the Montreat JV team on Thursday afternoon at the Highland Recreation Center.

With the victories, CVCC improves to 7-3 overall on the season.

Game 1: CVCC 3, Montreat 0

Freshman pitcher Cali Hinnant recorded her third complete-game shutout, leading the Red Hawks to the three-run win in Game 1 of the set on Thursday.

Hinnant allowed just three hits, one walk and struck out 11 batters, improving to 4-0 on the season. Her 57 strikeouts through Thursday lead all National Junior College Athletic Association Division II pitchers.

Ashlyn Parsons, Grace Andrews, Alleigh Himes and Hinnant paced the Red Hawks offensively with one hit each in the contest, while Payton Goble recorded the team’s lone RBI.

Game 2: CVCC 6, Montreat 2

Shortstop Grace Andrews went 2-for-2 at the plate with a double, a home run and three RBIs, leading the Red Hawks in the Game 2 victory.

CVCC second baseman Hayley Morrow was also perfect in three at-bats at the plate in Thursday’s second game, recording a double and two RBIs.