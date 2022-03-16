Red Hawks sweep Statesmen, improve to 13-1 overall

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team extended its winning streak to eight straight games on Tuesday with a conference doubleheader sweep against Richard Bland at Highland Recreation Center.

With the wins, the Red Hawks improve to 13-1 overall and 4-0 in Region 10 play.

Game 1: Catawba Valley 8, Richard Bland 0 (six innings)

The Red Hawks run-ruled the Statesmen and held them to just two hits during Game 1 of Tuesday’s conference doubleheader.

Kaylee Yoder, Grace Andrews, Kyliee Lapham and Kiana Mullner paced the Red Hawks with two hits apiece at the plate. Muller led CVCC with two RBIs, and Lapham scored a team-best three runs.

Catawba Valley starting pitcher Cali Hinnant earned her seventh win in the circle. She allowed three walks and struck out nine batters in her two-hit, complete-game performance.

Game 2: Catawba Valley 3, Richard Bland 1

The Red Hawks scored two runs early and held off a late charge from the Statesmen to complete the sweep of Tuesday’s conference set.

Lillie Pennington led Catawba Valley, driving in the first two runs of Tuesday’s contest on a first-inning double to left field.

The Red Hawks added a third run in the third inning when Cali Hinnant reached on an error, which plated Kaylee Yoder.

Catawba Valley loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Richard Bland forced a strikeout and double play to avoid any damage in the inning.

The Statesmen carried that momentum into the seventh inning, hoping for a comeback. After a one-out double by Erin Fleming, Casey Hart broke up the shutout bid with an RBI single.

Despite the late rally, Red Hawk freshman pitcher Jillian Jones remained poised and closed the door on a potential comeback for the road team to seal the victory for CVCC.

Jones earned her fifth win of the spring. She allowed three hits, one run and struck out four batters.

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team returns to action this weekend for four road games in two days. The Red Hawks travel to Florence, South Carolina for a Friday doubleheader at 1 p.m. with Florence-Darlington before returning to the road Saturday for a noon doubleheader at Fayetteville Tech.