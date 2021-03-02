Red Hawks sweep Rockingham behind combined no-hitter

The 19th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College baseball team picked up its second sweep of the week on Sunday afternoon, topping previously unbeaten and fifth-ranked Rockingham in the doubleheader held at Henkel-Alley Field.
With the victories, the Red Hawks improve to 7-2 overall on the season.
Game 1: No. 19 CVCC 14, No. 5 Rockingham 2
After two early errors led to a pair of Eagle runs, the Red Hawks scored 14-straight runs to earn the win in a nine-inning first game of the doubleheader.
Second baseman Chandler Blackwelder led Catawba Valley offensively, going 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and three runs scored, while first baseman James Hinson went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
CVCC starting pitcher Chance Daquila earned his first win of the season. He allowed two hits, three walks and struck out four batters in 3 2/3 innings.
Red Hawk relievers Andrew Dye, J.D. Lewis and Noah Carter combined to surrender no hits and one walk while striking out eight Eagle batters.
Game 2: No. 19 CVCC 8, No. 5 Rockingham 0
The Red Hawks tossed their fifth combined no-hitter in program history, shutting out the Eagles to complete the doubleheader sweep on Saturday.
Red Hawk pitchers Brett Banks, Mason Herbert, Derrius York, Jonah Millchuck and Elijah Carr combined for the seven-inning no-hitter, which included fanning 11 Rockingham batters.
Catcher Lane Rhodes led CVCC at the plate. He went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs — all three coming on a bases-clearing triple. Center fielder Malik Stephens also had two hits and one RBI, while third baseman Jordan Montgomery went 1-for-2 with an RBI.
The combined no-hitter for the Red Hawks is their first since Feb. 15, 2017.
The 19th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College baseball team returns to action Thursday for single nine-inning game at Florence-Darlington Tech. First pitch at the Lexington Blowfish Stadium in Lexington, South Carolina, is set for 4 p.m.