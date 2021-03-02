Red Hawks sweep Rockingham behind combined no-hitter

The 19th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College baseball team picked up its second sweep of the week on Sunday afternoon, topping previously unbeaten and fifth-ranked Rockingham in the doubleheader held at Henkel-Alley Field.

With the victories, the Red Hawks improve to 7-2 overall on the season.

Game 1: No. 19 CVCC 14, No. 5 Rockingham 2

After two early errors led to a pair of Eagle runs, the Red Hawks scored 14-straight runs to earn the win in a nine-inning first game of the doubleheader.

Second baseman Chandler Blackwelder led Catawba Valley offensively, going 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and three runs scored, while first baseman James Hinson went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

CVCC starting pitcher Chance Daquila earned his first win of the season. He allowed two hits, three walks and struck out four batters in 3 2/3 innings.

Red Hawk relievers Andrew Dye, J.D. Lewis and Noah Carter combined to surrender no hits and one walk while striking out eight Eagle batters.

Game 2: No. 19 CVCC 8, No. 5 Rockingham 0