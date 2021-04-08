Red Hawks sweep midweek doubleheader with Pioneers

The sixth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College baseball team earned a midweek doubleheader sweep on Wednesday afternoon against Spartanburg Methodist at Henkel-Alley Field.

With the victories, the Red Hawks improve to 26-7 overall on the season.

Game 1: No. 6 Catawba Valley 2, Spartanburg Methodist 1

In a game that featured a combined five hits, the Red Hawks took the lead early and held off a late charge by the Pioneers to take Game 1 of the set.

The Red Hawks took a 2-0 lead on a two-RBI single by first baseman James Hinson — one of CVCC hits in the game. Second baseman Jose Vargas had the other two after going 2-for-2 at the plate.

Ian Asken earned his second win of the season. He allowed just two hits, four walks and struck out five batters in four innings of work.

After the Pioneers scored a run in the seventh, Red Hawks closer Cooper Sain slammed the door for a potential SMC comeback in the seventh inning, earning his fourth save of the season.

Game 2: No. 6 Catawba Valley 13, Spartanburg Methodist 8