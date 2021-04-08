Red Hawks sweep midweek doubleheader with Pioneers

The sixth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College baseball team earned a midweek doubleheader sweep on Wednesday afternoon against Spartanburg Methodist at Henkel-Alley Field.
With the victories, the Red Hawks improve to 26-7 overall on the season.
Game 1: No. 6 Catawba Valley 2, Spartanburg Methodist 1
In a game that featured a combined five hits, the Red Hawks took the lead early and held off a late charge by the Pioneers to take Game 1 of the set.
The Red Hawks took a 2-0 lead on a two-RBI single by first baseman James Hinson — one of CVCC hits in the game. Second baseman Jose Vargas had the other two after going 2-for-2 at the plate.
Ian Asken earned his second win of the season. He allowed just two hits, four walks and struck out five batters in four innings of work.
After the Pioneers scored a run in the seventh, Red Hawks closer Cooper Sain slammed the door for a potential SMC comeback in the seventh inning, earning his fourth save of the season.
Game 2: No. 6 Catawba Valley 13, Spartanburg Methodist 8
The Red Hawks won a slugfest in Game 2 of the doubleheader against the Pioneers, tallying 11 hits and capitalizing on eight drawn walks in a five-run victory.
Of those 11 Catawba Valley hits, six were extra-base knocks, including home runs by James Hinson and Will Samuelson.
Hinson and left fielder Jackson Brown both went 3-for-3 at the plate. Hinson drove in three runs, while Brown scored three runs, drove in a run and recorded a triple. Samuelson went 1-for-3 with three RBIs.
Catawba Valley starter Chance Daquila improved to 3-0 on the season. He allowed four hits, two runs, three walks and struck out three batters in three innings.
The CVCC baseball team returns to action this weekend for a road conference series against Wake Tech (9-10, 4-8 in Region 10).
The Red Hawks (13-2 in Region 10) and Eagles are scheduled to play a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Saturday consisting of one nine-inning and one seven-inning game before finishing the series on Sunday at noon with a single nine-inning game. All three games are scheduled to take place at Ting Park in Holly Springs.