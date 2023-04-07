HONAKER, Va. — The 15th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College softball team swept a road conference doubleheader on Wednesday and in the process gave head coach Josh Bumgarner his 100th win.

The Red Hawks improve to 30-6 overall and 17-3 in Region 10 play.

Game 1: No. 15 Catawba Valley 4, Southwest Virginia 0

Behind a two-hit shutout on the mound from freshman Mayson Lail, the Red Hawks won the opening game of Wednesday’s conference series — propelling head coach Josh Bumgarner to the century mark in wins.

Offensively, CVCC shortstop Jessica Cannon and third baseman Chesney Stikeleather both recorded two hits each for the Red Hawks, while Camryn Bryant, Grace Andrews and Cannon all drove in one run each.

Lail struck out nine batters in her two-hit complete game, improving to 15-4 on the spring.

Game 2: No. 15 Catawba Valley 7, Southwest Virginia 1

The Red Hawks scattered 12 hits, including a team-high three off the bat of shortstop Jessica Cannon, to complete the conference doubleheader sweep on Wednesday.

Annie Andrews, Camryn Bryant and Chesney Stikeleather added two hits each for Catawba Valley. Andrews also drove in a team-high three RBIs and hit a home run.

On the mound, Red Hawk starter Jillian Jones allowed four hits, one unearned run, one walk and struck out two batters. She improves to 14-2 on the season.

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team returns to action on Tuesday for a road conference doubleheader at Bryant & Stratton. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. in Virginia Beach, Virginia.