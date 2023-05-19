The Catawba Valley Community College baseball program has received three honors from Region 10 following its spring 2023 season.

Sophomore left fielder Jack Stevens was named the Region 10 Player of the Year — becoming the fourth Red Hawk baseball player in program history to earn that honor.

He joins Chandler Blackwelder (2020-21), Chandler Jenkins (2016-17) and Ty Andrus (2015-16) as Red Hawks who earned Region 10 Player of the Year honors.

Stevens finished the regular season with a .446 batting average and a .792 slugging percentage. He recorded 75 hits (23 doubles, one triple, 11 home runs) and 62 RBIs. He also scored 45 runs.

Stevens was also named first team All-Region 10 along with teammates Trace Baker and Carter Lindsay.

A freshman right-hander, Baker completed the spring 2023 regular season with a 7-3 record and a 4.85 ERA. He struck out 53 batters in 52 innings pitched.

Lindsay, a freshman who played center field, recorded 54 hits, including nine doubles and seven home runs, with 43 runs scored and 34 RBIs.

The Red Hawks finished their 2023 baseball season with a 34-23 overall record and a 21-7 mark in Region 10 play. Catawba Valley also won the Region 10 West division for a second straight year and finished as the Region 10 tournament runner-up.

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball program has also reached 30 or more wins in each of its full seasons since establishing the program in 2010.