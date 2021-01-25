Red Hawks start Pogue era with sweep of Pioneers, Bobcats

The seventh-ranked Catawba Valley Community College volleyball program kicked off the Madison Pogue era in style on Saturday with a doubleheader road sweep against Spartanburg Methodist and Bryant & Stratton.

With the victories, CVCC improves to 2-0 on the season.

No. 7 Catawba Valley 3, Spartanburg Methodist 0

Set scores were 25-15, 25-17 and 25-19.

Aasia McNeill led the Red Hawks with a team-high 11 kills. Carter Gibson added eight kills and Delaney Conner tallied six kills.

As a team, CVCC hit .338 during the match led by Conner’s .600 hitting percentage and Carter’s .55 hitting percentage.

No. 7 Catawba Valley 3, Bryant & Stratton 0

The Red Hawks completed the Saturday sweep with a straight sets victory against the host Bobcats.

Set scores were 25-6, 25-9 and 25-11.

Amber Barker led the Red Hawks, tallying five aces, 26 assists and a .833 hitting percentage.

Catawba Valley as a team had a .404 hitting percentage during the match, including a .571 hitting percentage by outside hitter Aasia McNeill and a .500 hitting percentage from Kennya Sykes.