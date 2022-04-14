Red Hawks split doubleheader

HIGH POINT — The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team split a midweek doubleheader on the road Wednesday afternoon against Guilford Tech at Truist Point ballpark.

The Red Hawks are now 24-19 overall on the season and 16-8 in Region 10 play.

Game 1: Catawba Valley 12, Guilford Tech 10

After a back-and-forth offensive onslaught by both teams, the Red Hawks used a four-run eighth inning to push past the Titans for a two-run win in Game 1 of the set on Wednesday.

Lane Rhodes paced Catawba Valley with two hits and three RBIs, while Zack Summerville added two hits and two RBIs.

Starting pitcher Noah Carter earned the win for the Red Hawks. He struck out six batters and allowed five hits in 4 2/3 innings. Aiken Minton picked up the one-inning save.

Game 2: Guilford 2, Catawba Valley 1

After a slugfest in Game 1, the Titans won a low-scoring Game 2, walking off with an RBI single by Kristian Amaro in the seventh inning.

Catawba Valley recorded three hits in the contest — one each off the bats of Juan Moreno, Graham Dalton and Cole Cunningham.

Red Hawk starter Andrew Dye suffered his first loss of the season. He allowed six hits, one earned run and struck out six batters in 6 1/3 innings pitched.

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team returns to action this weekend for a road conference series against Wake Tech.

The Red Hawks and Eagles play a doubleheader Saturday starting at 1 p.m. before finishing their series on Sunday with a single game at noon.