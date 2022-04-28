Red Hawks split doubleheader with Guilford Tech

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team split a Region 10 doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon against Guilford Tech at Henkel-Alley Field.

The Red Hawks are now 29-23 overall and 21-12 in conference play.

Game 1: Guilford Tech 12, Catawba Valley 5

The Titans used a six-run fourth inning to power ahead for a Game 1 victory against the Red Hawks.

Juan Moreno led Catawba Valley with two hits and three RBIs, while Lane Rhodes and Reece Landmark each drove in one run.

Red Hawk pitchers Walker Case, Noah Carter, Aiken Minton, Andrew Dye, Jordan Davis and Troy Shepherd combined to strike out 11 Titans in Wednesday’s opener.

Game 2: Catawba Valley 10, Guilford Tech 0

The Red Hawks scored six runs in the second inning to pull ahead early en route to a six-inning victory in Wednesday’s finale against the Titans.

Catawba Valley first baseman Jean Carlos Diaz went 1-for-1 at the plate — connecting on a three-run home run during the second inning. He also drew three walks.

Jack Stevens added two RBIs for CVCC, while Masashi Takegama, Zack Summerville, Graham Dalton and Walker Waters each drove in one run.

Red Hawk starting pitcher Dawrin Ruiz earned the win on the mound. Ruiz allowed two hits, one walk and struck out three batters in four innings.

Jonah Milchuck pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit and striking out three.

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team returns to action today for a single nine-inning game against USC Lancaster. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. at Henkel-Alley Field.