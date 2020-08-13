Red Hawks’ second annual golf tournament canceled

The Catawba Valley Community College Athletic Department has canceled its second annual golf tournament.
The tournament was originally set for Monday, Sept. 21 at Catawba Country Club.
“We are disappointed that circumstances will not allow us to continue our golf tournament and provide a great means of support for our athletic program, but are excited about the traction we had made with our inaugural tournament last year,” said CVCC athletic director Nick Schroeder. “We want to thank Catawba Country Club and all of our sponsors who helped make last year’s tournament so successful and those who came out to play. We are also thankful to those committee members who helped in the planning process for this fall, including Glenn Jarrett, Bryan Norris, Patrick Laney, Joey Sadowski, Jim Murray, Stephen Busic and Jason Akel.”
CVCC plans to bring the event back in 2021 for its second annual tournament.
“CVCC athletics will continue to achieve greatness in the classroom and on the field even during these unsure times,” Schroeder said. “We are grateful to those who have helped support out mission of giving students opportunities to become champions on and off the field.”
If you would like to support CVCC Athletics, contact Terri Livingston at 828-327-7000, ext. 4510 or email tlivingston652@cvcc.edu.
