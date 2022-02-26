Red Hawks' season ends in Region 10 semifinal loss

THOMASVILLE — The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team had its season ended on Thursday night at the hands of Davidson-Davie in a 94-78 loss in the Region 10 semifinals held at Brinkley Gym.

The Red Hawks finish their 2021-22 season with a 19-12 overall record and a 14-8 mark in Region 10 games.

Shad Thomas paced the Red Hawks with a career-high 31 points. He added 21 rebounds for his 22nd double-double of the season.

The Storm (29-2) took a 56-38 halftime lead thanks to 10 first-half 3-pointers — four coming from Bryce Douglass.

Catawba Valley tried to fight back from its halftime deficit against Davidson-Davie and did outscore the Storm during the second half, but was unable to come back.

Nasim Fuller and Javen Chandler also reached double figures in scoring for the Red Hawks. Fuller scored 12 points, and Chandler added 11 points.