Red Hawks’ season ended by Storm in Region semifinals

THOMASVILLE — The fourth-seeded Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team’s 2020-21 season came to an end on Thursday with a 110-80 loss to top-seeded Davidson-Davie in the Region 10 tournament semifinals.

The Red Hawks finish their season with a 13-7 overall record.

A pair of sophomore guards led Catawba Valley in Thursday’s tournament game, with Donovan Evans scoring a career-high 23 points and Jaylen Prioleau adding 14.

Leading 15-11 early in the first half, the Storm used a 24-0 run to grab control against the Red Hawks, eventually taking a 59-29 halftime lead.

Catawba Valley tried to slow down Davidson-Davie, but the Storm shot 51.4 percent from the field and made 16 3-pointers, scoring their most points in a game this season.

Thursday’s game was the final for 10 Red Hawk sophomores including Tony Hauser, Cameron Walden, Derrick Molden, John Bean, Charles Bryson, Nash Whitener, E.J. Thomas, Prioleau and Evans, as well as student assistant coach DeVante Moore.