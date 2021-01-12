 Skip to main content
Red Hawks scrimmage against Brunswick CC
The Catawba Valley Community College men's basketball team hosted a scrimmage against Brunswick Community College this past Saturday in Hickory. It was the Red Hawks' next-to-last scrimmage, with their final one set for this Saturday at 1 p.m. against Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute in Hudson.

