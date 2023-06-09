The Catawba Valley Community College Esports program announced this week the signing of Hector Santamaria with Newberry College Esports.

Santamaria becomes the first Red Hawk Esports student-athlete to sign with a four-year college or university in the video game Call of Duty.

“I am glad that I have started my Esports journey here at CVCC and never thought that I would be going to school to study and play video games,” Santamaria said. “I am very excited to see what new challenges await me signing with Newberry, and I couldn't have done this without all the people who have supported me from the beginning.”

An Alexander Central High School product, Santamaria was a co-captain for the Red Hawks Call of Duty 4v4 team this past school year, helping the team reach the playoffs twice, including a quarterfinal finish this spring.

He also finished in the final four nationally in Call of Duty Warzone duos this past semester alongside teammate Juan David Morales.

A versatile video game competitor, Santamaria became the first Red Hawk to qualify for the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports (NJCAAE) playoffs in three different video game titles in the fall 2022 semester — Call of Duty 4v4, Call of Duty Warzone duos and VALORANT.

“Hector has been pivotal in the success of not only our Red Hawk Call of Duty program, but our entire CVCC Esports program as a whole,” said Red Hawk Esports head coach Cody Dalton. “He’s dedicated himself to helping our program in any way that he can while also focusing on the most important aspect of all — his academics. I am incredibly proud and honored that he is our first of what will be many Call of Duty collegiate signings for our program.”

A two-time NJCAAE All-Academic selection (3.5 GPA or higher), Santamaria has been named to the CVCC President’s List twice and the Dean’s List once during his time at CVCC.

Santamaria joins Jesus Andrade-Chavez (Converse), Bailey Patterson (Cumberland University), Sky Lee (UNC Greensboro) and Cristian Baquiax (Converse) as Red Hawks who will continue academic and Esports careers at four-year colleges or universities.

For more information about the Esports program at Catawba Valley Community College, contact Dalton at cdalton880@cvcc.edu or call 828-327-7000, ext. 4133.