Red Hawks rout Falcons 108-72, set program record

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 at home on Wednesday, defeating the visiting Pfeiffer JV team 108-72 at the Tarlton Complex.

In two home games so far this season, the Red Hawks (3-1) have scored 108 points in each contest. The 216 total points scored in the first two home games are a new program record.

Tyjae Haynes led Catawba Valley with his second double-double of the season. Haynes scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Three other Red Hawk men’s basketball players also reached double figures in scoring, including Nasir Gibbs with 16 points, Shad Thomas with 12 points and Jayden Watlington with 11 points.

Catawba Valley pulled out to a 48-26 halftime lead against the Falcons paced by Thomas’ 12 first-half points.

The Red Hawks extended that advantage in the second half, scoring 60 points during the half to pull away for the nonconference win.

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team returns to action on Saturday for its Region 10 opener against Johnston Community College. Tipoff between the Red Hawks and Jaguars is set for 3 p.m. in Smithfield.