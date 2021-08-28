Red Hawks return to fall volleyball action

“We have a lot of talent that played in nationals,” Pogue said. “Yes, we are missing (outside hitter) Aasia McNeill, who graduated, but we have talent back that is going to be really good for the end of the season.”

New to the fold for Catawba Valley are four players — freshmen Brooke Rowland, Gracie Harrington and Grace Nelson and transfer Hayley Stull, who comes from nearby Lenoir-Rhyne.

Pogue has been impressed with all four of her additions.

“Gracie is one of my utility players,” Pogue said. “She is very smart and has great IQ. That’s what I love about her. That’s why she gets put into a lot of different positions and scenarios. Hayley is a powerhouse of a hitter. We’re excited about her. We love Grace Nelson all around. She can pass, swing and do it all. With Brooke, I’ve never seen anybody as fast as her on the court. We added the pieces I think we needed to. Now it’s about playing together, keeping our culture the way that we have it and pushing for excellence.”

With only 11 players on her roster, the size of her team is a little bit of a concern for Pogue.