Red Hawks release 2020-21 volleyball schedule
  • Updated
Catawba Valley Red Hawks

The Catawba Valley Community College volleyball program has announced its 2020-21 schedule.

The Red Hawks open their season under first-year head coach Madison Pogue on Saturday, Jan. 30, on the road against Cape Fear Community College. The contest will take place at 1 p.m.

CVCC’s first home volleyball contest takes place on Thursday, Feb. 4, against Bryant & Stratton College (Virginia).

Catawba Valley’s 2020-21 volleyball schedule includes 16 matches — eight home and eight away — before an appearance in the Wallace State Fall Bash in Hanceville, Alabama, March 19-20.

The dates and locations for the Region 10 tournament have yet to be determined and will be announced at a later time.

The winner of the Region 10 tournament faces the Region 7 champion for the right to compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II National Tournament, which is scheduled for April 13-15 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

2020-21 CATAWBA VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Jan. 30: at Cape Fear Community College*, 1 p.m.

Feb. 4: vs. Bryant & Stratton College*, 6 p.m.

Feb. 5: vs. Louisburg College*, 6 p.m.

Feb. 9: vs. USC Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Feb. 13: vs. Lenoir Community College* (at Pitt Community College), noon; at Pitt Community College*, 2 p.m.

Feb. 26: vs. Walters State Community College, 2 p.m.; vs. Surry Community College, 6 p.m.

March 3: at USC Salkehatchie*, 6 p.m.

March 5: vs. Montreat JV, 6 p.m.

March 9: at Davidson-Davie Community College*, 6 p.m.

March 12: vs. USC Union, 4 p.m.

March 13: at Louisburg College*, 9 a.m.; vs. Fayetteville Tech Community College* (at Louisburg College), noon; at Louisburg College*, 2 p.m.

March 17: vs. Spartanburg Methodist, 6 p.m.

March 19: at Wallace State Fall Bash, TBA

March 20: at Wallace State Fall Bash, TBA

* denotes Region 10 match

