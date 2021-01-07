Red Hawks release 2020-21 volleyball schedule

The Catawba Valley Community College volleyball program has announced its 2020-21 schedule.

The Red Hawks open their season under first-year head coach Madison Pogue on Saturday, Jan. 30, on the road against Cape Fear Community College. The contest will take place at 1 p.m.

CVCC’s first home volleyball contest takes place on Thursday, Feb. 4, against Bryant & Stratton College (Virginia).

Catawba Valley’s 2020-21 volleyball schedule includes 16 matches — eight home and eight away — before an appearance in the Wallace State Fall Bash in Hanceville, Alabama, March 19-20.

The dates and locations for the Region 10 tournament have yet to be determined and will be announced at a later time.

The winner of the Region 10 tournament faces the Region 7 champion for the right to compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II National Tournament, which is scheduled for April 13-15 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

2020-21 CATAWBA VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Jan. 30: at Cape Fear Community College*, 1 p.m.

Feb. 4: vs. Bryant & Stratton College*, 6 p.m.