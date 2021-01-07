Red Hawks release 2020-21 volleyball schedule

The Catawba Valley Community College volleyball program has announced its 2020-21 schedule.
The Red Hawks open their season under first-year head coach Madison Pogue on Saturday, Jan. 30, on the road against Cape Fear Community College. The contest will take place at 1 p.m.
CVCC’s first home volleyball contest takes place on Thursday, Feb. 4, against Bryant & Stratton College (Virginia).
Catawba Valley’s 2020-21 volleyball schedule includes 16 matches — eight home and eight away — before an appearance in the Wallace State Fall Bash in Hanceville, Alabama, March 19-20.
The dates and locations for the Region 10 tournament have yet to be determined and will be announced at a later time.
The winner of the Region 10 tournament faces the Region 7 champion for the right to compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II National Tournament, which is scheduled for April 13-15 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
2020-21 CATAWBA VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Jan. 30: at Cape Fear Community College*, 1 p.m.
Feb. 4: vs. Bryant & Stratton College*, 6 p.m.
Feb. 5: vs. Louisburg College*, 6 p.m.
Feb. 9: vs. USC Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Feb. 13: vs. Lenoir Community College* (at Pitt Community College), noon; at Pitt Community College*, 2 p.m.
Feb. 26: vs. Walters State Community College, 2 p.m.; vs. Surry Community College, 6 p.m.
March 3: at USC Salkehatchie*, 6 p.m.
March 5: vs. Montreat JV, 6 p.m.
March 9: at Davidson-Davie Community College*, 6 p.m.
March 12: vs. USC Union, 4 p.m.
March 13: at Louisburg College*, 9 a.m.; vs. Fayetteville Tech Community College* (at Louisburg College), noon; at Louisburg College*, 2 p.m.
March 17: vs. Spartanburg Methodist, 6 p.m.
March 19: at Wallace State Fall Bash, TBA
March 20: at Wallace State Fall Bash, TBA
* denotes Region 10 match