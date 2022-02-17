Red Hawks record season-high 14 hits in 13-3 victory

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team used a season-high 14 hits to defeat the Montreat JV team 13-3 in seven innings on Tuesday afternoon at Henkel-Alley Field.

Zack Summerville paced the Red Hawks (3-5), going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, home run and four RBIs.

Javier Rojas added a home run and three RBIs in the victory, while Preston Conner, Masashi Takegama and Jean Carlos Diaz each recorded two hits.

After falling behind 3-0 through 2 1/2 innings, Catawba Valley answered by scoring 14 straight runs, including two in the third, three in the fourth, one in the fifth, five in the sixth and two in the seventh.

The Red Hawks capitalized on a pair of Cavalier errors in the third and fourth innings to tie the game at 3-all before Summerville’s fourth-inning double put Catawba Valley ahead for good.

CVCC went on to add to its lead behind an RBI double from Jackie Jimenez and a pair of home runs by Summerville and Rojas during the sixth inning.

RBI singles by Takegama and Tanner Martin helped cap the run-rule victory for the Red Hawks.

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team returns to action this weekend for its home opener in Region 10 play. The Red Hawks battle Cleveland Community College in a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. before finishing the series with a single nine-inning game on Sunday at noon.