Red Hawks ready for Bassmaster College Championship

The opportunity to bring home a national championship is something all four Red Hawks hope to seize this week despite a competitive field of 250 anglers.

“One bite down there could be a fish of a lifetime,” Bailey said. “Unlike the lakes around here, you can go down there and catch a 10 pounder on any cast. I’m very anxious to go.”

Dellinger agrees.

“Any time you go to Florida you have a chance to catch a very, very big fish,” Dellinger said. “That’s what we all strive to do. To be able to have the chance to do it in a national championship is something special.”

Despite facing a tough, competitive field, Smith said that he and his teammates are going into this week’s national tournament with a confident feeling.

“There’s really no anxiousness,” Smith said. “It’s just more of getting the experience whether we do good or not. It’ll help us in the future with our fishing. It’d be even better to go down there and do good, though.”

Seagle knows that a lot has to go right, but if it does it could mean only the second national championship for any sport in school history — joining the 1990 CVCC golf team.

“Everything has to line up right and be one of those tournaments, but it would mean everything to our families and our CVCC family by bringing it back home,” Seagle said. “We’re going to try.”