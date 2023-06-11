Four Catawba Valley Community College student-athletes have been named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team.

Red Hawk women’s basketball player Keziah Soogrim, Red Hawk softball player Jillian Jones, Red Hawk baseball player J.D. Lewis and Red Hawk men’s basketball player Braden Graham were all recipients of the CSC Academic All-District Team award.

Student-athletes are nominated by their athletics communications director and must have a minimum 3.5 GPA and be a starter or important reserve on their team. They also must have sophomore status and have been at their respective college for one calendar year. A total of 104 females and 95 males from two-year colleges received Academic All-District honors.

“CVCC has a rich tradition of individuals achieving greatness in the classroom and on the field,” said Nick Schroeder, CVCC Executive Director of Student Life & Athletics. “These student-athletes truly leave their mark on Red Hawk Nation with their hard work, dedication and achievement. We are proud of our student-athletes.”

A 5-foot-8 guard from Raleigh, Soogrim ranks fifth all-time in Red Hawk women's basketball program history in scoring with 707 points, and she also set school records for most free throws in a season and career. Soogrim's play helped the Catawba Valley women's basketball program reach its first-ever National Junior College Athletic Association tournament this season.

Soogrim was named second team All-Region 10 this past season as well as to the Region 10 All-Tournament team. She’s also a two-time Region 10 All-Academic selection. She has signed with Saint Augustine's University to continue her academic and athletic careers.

A right-handed pitcher from Lenoir, Jones finished her sophomore season on the softball field with a 21-2 overall record and nine complete games with a 1.68 ERA and 108 strikeouts. She is tied for the most career wins in program history (34) and the lowest career ERA (1.84).

Jones was named first team Region 10 as a pitcher this past spring and was also a Region 10 All-Academic selection twice in her career. She has signed with UVA Wise to continue her academic and athletic careers, and she is the first four-year signee for the Red Hawk softball program.

A 6-2 guard from Mount Ulla, Graham scored 388 points and made 60 3-pointers during his sophomore season at CVCC. He helped lead CVCC to 20 wins this past winter, including a semifinal finish in the Region 10 tournament. Graham finished 12th in 3-pointers made and 38th in scoring in NJCAA Region 10 during the 2022-23 season. He was also named Region 10 All-Academic for the 2022 fall semester.

A right-handed pitcher from Waxhaw, Lewis made 17 appearances on the baseball field as a sophomore, recording 12.27 strikeouts per nine innings, which ranked second for CVCC among pitchers with at least 15 appearances.

Lewis was a part of back-to-back Region 10 West Division championships in his two years at CVCC and a Region 10 tournament championship as a freshman in 2022. He was named to CVCC's President's List four times and was also a Region 10 All-Academic team member four times.

Lewis has signed with Mars Hill University to continue his academic and athletic careers.

By virtue of their Academic All-District Team selections, all four Red Hawks advance to the national ballot where they will have the opportunity to be named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America Team, which will be announced later this month.