Red Hawks’ Nelson named NJCAA defensive player of the week

Catawba Valley Community College volleyball player Grace Nelson was named the Defensive Player of the Week by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) this week.

The sophomore libero from Murphy is the ninth Red Hawk volleyball player in program history to earn this award.

“Receiving this honor is one of the best feelings, especially as our season is coming to a close,” Nelson said. “It’s incredibly easy to look good when you’re playing beside and behind amazing teammates. I am very thankful and appreciative for everyone that has poured into me during my time here at Catawba Valley.”

Nelson played in 23 sets during the week of Oct. 10-16, recording 130 digs (5.65). Her performance helped the Red Hawks go 3-2 on the week, including three hard-fought five-set victories.

Entering Tuesday, Nelson was leading the Red Hawks with 328 digs and 5.05 digs per set.

This is the 12th time in Red Hawk volleyball program history that one of its players has received a weekly honor from the NJCAA.

The Catawba Valley Community College volleyball program awaits its seeding for the Region 10 volleyball tournament, which starts this week at host Wake Tech in Raleigh. The Red Hawks finished 10-8 overall and 8-4 in Region 10 matches during the regular season following a road sweep of USC Salkehatchie on Friday.

CVCC won Friday’s contest by set scores of 25-15, 25-11 and 25-15.