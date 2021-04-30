Red Hawks’ McNeill named NJCAA first team All-American

Catawba Valley Community College sophomore outside hitter Aasia McNeill was named a first team All-American by the National Junior College Athletic Association on Wednesday.
McNeill, who becomes the 41st All-American for the Red Hawks, said the news came as a surprise after her teammates posted the announcement in a group chat.
“It was definitely a shock,” she said. “It is definitely a huge honor, and it was a blessing that the NJCAA selected me.”
A Statesville native, McNeill tallied a team-high 255 kills and 3.31 kills per set this season for the Red Hawks. She also finished second for CVCC in hitting percentage (.293), digs (231) and digs per set (3.00).
McNeill gives all the credit to her teammates for her performance on the court this spring.
“Personally, I feel like our team has helped me push myself to be a better me on the court,” she said.
Behind McNeill’s play, the Red Hawks finished their season with a 21-5 overall record, including a 10-0 mark in Region 10 play — extending their winning streak in conference games to 156 in a row and in Region matches (Division I, II and III) to 195 straight.
Catawba Valley also advanced to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament for a 10th time, finishing in eighth place — the second-highest national finish in program history.
“As a team, I believe that we achieved the unachievable,” McNeill said. “After having our season pushed to the spring and having to adjust our normal volleyball schedule because of COVID, I would say that we have triumphed through what most teams haven’t. Staying positive and continuing to push through in spite of all of that was a major team achievement.”
McNeill joins a list of former Red Hawk volleyball players who have earned All-American status, including Terri Ferber (2007-08), Jennifer Beatty (2012-13), Mariah Wallace (2016-17), Megan Fair (2015-17) and Emma Clark (2018-20).
CVCC softball's win streak at five after sweep of Yetis
The Catawba Valley Community College softball team extended its winning streak to five games on Wednesday with a conference doubleheader sweep against Cleveland Community College at the Highland Recreation Center.
With the victories, the Red Hawks improve to 22-10 overall and 11-7 in Region 10 West Division play.
Game 1: Catawba Valley 11, Cleveland 2 (six innings)
Behind a trio of three-RBI performances from third baseman Alleigh Himes, pitcher Cali Hinnant and left fielder Lillie Pennington, the Red Hawks earned the run-rule win against the Yetis in the doubleheader opener on Wednesday.
Catawba Valley tallied 14 hits in the contest, including a team-high three from Himes, who finished the game a single shy of the cycle. Himes, Hinnant and Pennington all hit home runs in the contest.
On the mound, Hinnant improved to 15-5 on the season. She allowed two hits, two runs, two walks and struck out nine batters.
Game 2: Catawba Valley 12, Cleveland 5
Behind a six-RBI day from pitcher Cali Hinnant, the Red Hawks completed the twin bill sweep against the Yetis on Wednesday afternoon.
Hinnant went 4-for-4 at the plate, including three two-RBI singles. Catcher Cora Olivares added two RBI, third baseman Alleigh Himes went 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored and an RBI and right fielder Laynie Hudgins hit a solo home run.
On the mound, Hinnant allowed five runs (none earned), four hits, two walks and struck out three batters to improve to 16-5 overall on the season.
The CVCC softball team returns to action on Saturday against rival Caldwell for its final home games of the spring. The Red Hawks and Cobras play a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. at the Highland Recreation Center.
CVCC will honor its four sophomore athletes — Hayley Morrow, Payton Goble, Ashlyn Parsons and Alleigh Himes — during the program’s first-ever “Sophomore Day” festivities.
Red Hawks split with Lancers in final midweek of spring
The fourth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College baseball team split a Region 10 doubleheader with Division I USC Lancaster on Wednesday night at Henkel-Alley Field.
The Red Hawks are now 37-9 overall on the season.
Game 1: USC Lancaster 9, No. 4 Catawba Valley 8 (seven innings)
A fifth-inning grand slam by the Lancers was the difference maker in a one-run loss for the Red Hawks in Game 1 of the set on Wednesday.
First baseman James Hinson led CVCC, going 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run and two RBIs, while catcher Will Samuelson went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
Captains Jackson Brown, Brett Eurey and Malik Stephens also drove in one run each for the Red Hawks, while designated hitter Masashi Takegama and Eurey both tallied doubles.
On the mound, Catawba Valley starter Ian Asken allowed five hits in three innings and struck out six batters.
Game 2: No. 4 Catawba Valley 12, USC Lancaster 2 (six innings)
The Red Hawks tallied 10 hits, including one double each off the bats of James Hinson, Will Samuelson, Jackie Jimenez and Malik Stephens, in a run-rule victory in Game 2 against the Lancers.
Jackson Brown, Hinson and Stephens led Catawba Valley with two hits apiece in the contest.
On the mound, Red Hawks starting pitcher Chance Daquila improved to 3-0 on the season. He allowed four hits, one earned run and struck out six batters in four innings of work.
The CVCC baseball team returns to action on Saturday for a road conference series against Cleveland Community College. The Red Hawks and Yetis play a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. before finishing the series with a single nine-inning game at noon on Sunday.