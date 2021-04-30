Red Hawks’ McNeill named NJCAA first team All-American

Catawba Valley Community College sophomore outside hitter Aasia McNeill was named a first team All-American by the National Junior College Athletic Association on Wednesday.

McNeill, who becomes the 41st All-American for the Red Hawks, said the news came as a surprise after her teammates posted the announcement in a group chat.

“It was definitely a shock,” she said. “It is definitely a huge honor, and it was a blessing that the NJCAA selected me.”

A Statesville native, McNeill tallied a team-high 255 kills and 3.31 kills per set this season for the Red Hawks. She also finished second for CVCC in hitting percentage (.293), digs (231) and digs per set (3.00).

McNeill gives all the credit to her teammates for her performance on the court this spring.

“Personally, I feel like our team has helped me push myself to be a better me on the court,” she said.

Behind McNeill’s play, the Red Hawks finished their season with a 21-5 overall record, including a 10-0 mark in Region 10 play — extending their winning streak in conference games to 156 in a row and in Region matches (Division I, II and III) to 195 straight.