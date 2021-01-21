Red Hawks look to continue past two season’s momentum

This means CVCC will now play Central Carolina Community College and Sandhills Community College, which has won two national championships in the DIII ranks.

“It’s going to be a really competitive league,” Garmroth said. “We’ve got 18 Region games from the end of January until the end of March. We’ve got three games that are non-Region. With Central Carolina and Sandhills coming in, they are just as good or maybe even better than some of the teams that dropped out. Region 10 has some good basketball. It will be a challenge.”

Perhaps the largest opponent though for every team in Region 10 will come off the court in the form of combating the pandemic and COVID-19 to get to the finish line at the end of the season.

“The biggest thing is we’ve got to keep everyone healthy,” Garmroth said. “Normally that means staying away from turned ankles and hurt knees. Now we are talking about one player getting COVID and suddenly we lose two weeks of the season and practice. It’s definitely challenging.”

A chance to go to nationals for the first time would be special for Garmroth and his program, but given how the past calendar year has been just reaching nationals this season would be extremely unique.