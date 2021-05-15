 Skip to main content
Red Hawks’ Landmark named NJCAA player of the week
Red Hawks' Landmark named NJCAA player of the week

Reece Landmark

Catawba Valley Community College freshman baseball player Reece Landmark earned National Junior College Athletic Association Player of the Week honors on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4 infielder was a perfect 6-for-6 in the Red Hawks’ regular-season series finale last weekend against Cleveland Community College.

 Cody Dalton, Catawba Valley Athletics

For the second time in a season in program history, the Catawba Valley Community College baseball team has received four weekly honors from the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Freshman Reece Landmark was named the NJCAA Player of the Week on Wednesday — joining second baseman Chandler Blackwelder (March 1-7 and April 19-25) and pitcher Brett Banks (Feb. 15-21) as a national weekly award winner this season.

A 6-foot-4 freshman infielder, Landmark was a perfect 6-for-6 during the Red Hawks’ regular-season series finale last weekend against Cleveland Community College.

“I try to take advantage of every opportunity I get in this high-caliber offense,” Landmark said. “This is a really special award to receive from the NJCAA, and I’m truly honored.”

Landmark’s perfect weekend included a double, a home run, four runs scored and five runs driven in. His performance was part of a Catawba Valley offense that scored 48 runs on 48 hits during the three-game sweep against the Yetis.

Landmark and the fifth-ranked CVCC baseball team returned to action on Friday for their first-round game against Camp Community College at the South Atlantic District tournament in Burlington.

The winner of the South Atlantic District tournament secures a spot at the NJCAA Division II World Series, which takes place May 29 through June 4 in Enid, Oklahoma.

