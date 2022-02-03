 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Red Hawks knock off Bobcats for 6th straight win
Red Hawks knock off Bobcats for 6th straight win

Kenzley Dunlap

Catawba Valley Community College’s Kenzley Dunlap, 13, takes a shot during Monday’s 72-62 victory over Bryant & Stratton in Hickory. Dunlap finished with 20 points and three rebounds as the Red Hawks nabbed their sixth consecutive win.

 Cody Dalton, Catawba Valley Athletics

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team recorded its sixth straight win on Monday, topping Bryant & Stratton 72-62 at the Tarlton Complex.

Kelis Carmon led the Red Hawks (9-2, 6-2 in Region 10) with 24 points and nine rebounds and Kenzley Dunlap added 20 points and three rebounds.

Only four Red Hawks — Carmon, Dunlap, Essence Sumner and Azuria Barrino— scored points in the first half, helping CVCC take a 29-23 halftime lead.

Catawba Valley opened the third quarter on a 10-4 run, extending its lead to double digits.

The Bobcats cut their deficit to three points late, but the Red Hawks managed to hold on to improve to 5-0 at home this season.

The CVCC women’s basketball team returned to action on Wednesday for a home contest against Louisburg. The Red Hawks also host Patrick & Henry tonight at 5 p.m.

