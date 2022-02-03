Red Hawks knock off Bobcats for 6th straight win

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team recorded its sixth straight win on Monday, topping Bryant & Stratton 72-62 at the Tarlton Complex.

Kelis Carmon led the Red Hawks (9-2, 6-2 in Region 10) with 24 points and nine rebounds and Kenzley Dunlap added 20 points and three rebounds.

Only four Red Hawks — Carmon, Dunlap, Essence Sumner and Azuria Barrino— scored points in the first half, helping CVCC take a 29-23 halftime lead.

Catawba Valley opened the third quarter on a 10-4 run, extending its lead to double digits.

The Bobcats cut their deficit to three points late, but the Red Hawks managed to hold on to improve to 5-0 at home this season.

The CVCC women’s basketball team returned to action on Wednesday for a home contest against Louisburg. The Red Hawks also host Patrick & Henry tonight at 5 p.m.