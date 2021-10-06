Red Hawks improve to 5-1 in Region play

The Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team earned its fifth conference win of the season on Tuesday, taking down Guilford Tech in straight sets at the Tarlton Complex.

Set scores were 25-6, 25-9 and 25-12.

Outside hitter Carter Gibson led the attack for Catawba Valley (10-9, 5-1 in Region 10), recording 10 kills. It was her fifth straight match and 13th match overall this season with at least 10 or more kills.

Aiding the Red Hawk offense were setters Amber Barker and Kenley Killian, who combined for 24 assists. Barker, who also recorded six kills, led the team with 13 assists, while Killian tallied 11 assists.

As a team, Catawba Valley recorded 18 aces, including a career-high seven from libero Abbey Smith, who also tied with Gibson for the team lead in digs with seven.

The 18 aces for the Red Hawks are the most in a match since they recorded 19 against Nassau Community College on Sept. 14, 2019.

Defensively, Catawba Valley middle hitter Delaney Conner recorded two blocks and middle hitter/right side Isabella Richard and Barker each recorded one block.

The CVCC volleyball team returns to action Thursday with another home Region match — this time against USC Salkehatchie. Match time is set for 6 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex.