The Catawba Valley Community College cross country team is still looking to add runners for its inaugural cross country program this fall.

There will be an informational meeting on Monday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. in Room 1097 of the Workforce Solution Center.

If you enjoy running and can complete a 5K, you have what it takes to be a college athlete.

For more information, contact Red Hawk cross country head coach Shawn Fountain at sfountain@cvcc.edu or call 828-327-7000, ext. 4463.