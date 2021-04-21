Red Hawks hit 4 homers in split with Stingers

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team split a home conference doubleheader with Florence-Darlington Tech at the Highland Recreation Center on Tuesday afternoon.
The Red Hawks’ record now stands at 18-10 overall and 9-7 in Region 10 games.
Game 1: Florence-Darlington 3, Catawba Valley 2
The Stingers capitalized on a pair of RBI singles by Shayla Hunt to take Game 1 of the set on Tuesday afternoon.
Catawba Valley took a 1-0 lead on a solo home run by catcher Kylie Lapham in the bottom of the second inning.
Florence-Darlington powered back to take the lead behind three straight runs, including two in the top of the fourth inning on a pair of RBI singles from Hunt and shortstop Corley Keefe. The Stingers added an insurance run on a second RBI single from Hunt in the sixth inning.
CVCC center fielder Ashlyn Parsons cut her team’s deficit to one run late, connecting on a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, but the Red Hawks were unable to plate the tying run, stranding one runner on base in each of the sixth and seventh innings.
Catawba Valley starting pitcher Cali Hinnant tossed seven innings, allowing six hits, three runs (one earned), one walk and striking out nine batters.
Parsons, Lapham and third baseman Alleigh Himes led the Red Hawks offensively with two hits each.
Game 2: Catawba Valley 6, Florence-Darlington 0
Behind a pair of home runs, including a three-run blast by shortstop Grace Andrews, the Red Hawks picked up a shutout victory against the Stingers in Game 2 of the doubleheader on Tuesday.
Andrews went 2-for-3 at the plate with a team-high three RBIs, and Red Hawk third baseman Alleigh Himes went 3-for-3 with a double and a home run.
On the mound, CVCC starter Cali Hinnant picked up her 12th win of the season. She allowed four hits, one walk and struck out seven batters.
The Catawba Valley Community College softball team returns to action this weekend for a three-game nonconference series against Potomac State.
The Red Hawks and Catamounts play a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday before finishing their series with a single seven-inning game at 1 p.m. on Sunday. All three games will take place at Newton-Conover High School.