Red Hawks hit 4 homers in split with Stingers

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team split a home conference doubleheader with Florence-Darlington Tech at the Highland Recreation Center on Tuesday afternoon.

The Red Hawks’ record now stands at 18-10 overall and 9-7 in Region 10 games.

Game 1: Florence-Darlington 3, Catawba Valley 2

The Stingers capitalized on a pair of RBI singles by Shayla Hunt to take Game 1 of the set on Tuesday afternoon.

Catawba Valley took a 1-0 lead on a solo home run by catcher Kylie Lapham in the bottom of the second inning.

Florence-Darlington powered back to take the lead behind three straight runs, including two in the top of the fourth inning on a pair of RBI singles from Hunt and shortstop Corley Keefe. The Stingers added an insurance run on a second RBI single from Hunt in the sixth inning.

CVCC center fielder Ashlyn Parsons cut her team’s deficit to one run late, connecting on a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, but the Red Hawks were unable to plate the tying run, stranding one runner on base in each of the sixth and seventh innings.