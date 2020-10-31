Red Hawks have strong showing at Bassmaster College Championship

Four members of the Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team completed their appearance at the 2020 Carhartt Bassmaster College Series National Championship on Friday on the Harris Chain of Lakes in Florida.
The Red Hawk quartet of Lane Bailey, Adam Seagle, Jeremy Dellinger and Nathan Smith combined to catch 36 pounds, 5 ounces of bass during their first-ever national tournament appearance.
“This was a tough tournament for our anglers,” said CVCC bass fishing head coach Angela Mayo. “The Harris Chain of Lakes is different than any of the lakes they have ever fished. They were able to find some decent fish during practice, but they just couldn't get the big fish they needed to have a strong finish. I have no doubt that they have learned a lot, and they are all anxious to get back down to Florida for the next FLW (Fishing League Worldwide) tournament in the spring.”
Bailey and Seagle improved from the first day to the second day of the event — catching 9 pounds, 5 ounces of bass on the first day and increasing that to 11 pounds of bass on day two.
“I had an amazing time down here at the Harris Chain this week,” Seagle said. “It may not have been the result we were looking for, but it’s an honor to fish with the best in the country. I want to thank CVCC for being so supportive in everything we do”
Teammates Dellinger and Smith started out with an 11-pound, 4-ounce catch on day one, but struggled on the second day — catching only four of their five-fish limit for a total of 4 pounds, 12 ounces.
“We lost several big fish both days of the tournament that would’ve put us inside the top 12 to fish on the championship day,” Dellinger said. “Regardless, we got some amazing experience of fishing Florida lakes, and I look forward to coming back in February.”
The CVCC bass fishing team returns to competition on Sunday, Nov. 8, when it competes in the Clemson Fall Team Trail on Clarks Hill Lake.
The Red Hawks will also be hosting a fundraiser team tournament on Saturday, Dec. 12, on Lake Hickory. For more information, contact coach Mayo via email at amayo095@cvcc.edu or call 828-612-7940.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!