Red Hawks have strong showing at Bassmaster College Championship

Four members of the Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team completed their appearance at the 2020 Carhartt Bassmaster College Series National Championship on Friday on the Harris Chain of Lakes in Florida.

The Red Hawk quartet of Lane Bailey, Adam Seagle, Jeremy Dellinger and Nathan Smith combined to catch 36 pounds, 5 ounces of bass during their first-ever national tournament appearance.

“This was a tough tournament for our anglers,” said CVCC bass fishing head coach Angela Mayo. “The Harris Chain of Lakes is different than any of the lakes they have ever fished. They were able to find some decent fish during practice, but they just couldn't get the big fish they needed to have a strong finish. I have no doubt that they have learned a lot, and they are all anxious to get back down to Florida for the next FLW (Fishing League Worldwide) tournament in the spring.”

Bailey and Seagle improved from the first day to the second day of the event — catching 9 pounds, 5 ounces of bass on the first day and increasing that to 11 pounds of bass on day two.