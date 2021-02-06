Red Hawks halt Hurricanes; Pogue earns first home win

The second-ranked Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team gave first-year head coach Madison Pogue her first home victory on Friday, defeating Louisburg 3-0 at the Tarlton Complex.

Set scores were 25-13, 25-9 and 25-16.

Outside hitter Aasia McNeill led the Red Hawks (4-0, 2-0 in Region 10) with 13 kills, setter Amber Barker tallied 29 assists and libero Caitlin Dailey recorded 15 digs.

The Red Hawks won first six points of set one, cruising to a 1-0 lead in Friday’s Region 10 match. Outside hitter Carter Gibson and middle hitter Delaney Conner led the early surge for Catawba Valley with three kills apiece.

CVCC carried that momentum over in the second set. After being tied at 1-all early in set two, CVCC won eight of the next nine points to take a 9-2 lead on its way to a dominant set two win. McNeill recorded five of her kills during the set.

The third set between the two programs was tight early on, and Louisburg led 8-7 at one point before CVCC rattled off four straight points to retake the lead for good on its way to a conference sweep in the team’s home opener.

The second-ranked CVCC volleyball team returns to action on Tuesday for a home contest with USC Lancaster. Match time is set for 7 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex.