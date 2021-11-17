Red Hawks getting 'back to the basics' entering 2021-22 season

“My returners are truly freshmen,” England said. “They are learning just like our freshmen are learning about what we do here at CVCC. It’s been a ride. Everybody is learning. I’m still excited because they are taking the challenge, meeting it right where it’s at and moving forward.”

Perhaps the biggest motivating factor for England and her players came after Catawba Valley Community College hosted the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Women’s Basketball Championship — an event moved to Hickory due to COVID issues in Michigan.

It was difficult not being able to play in the tournament on its host court for England and her Red Hawks.

“I hope it was a teaching moment for them, and it was a teaching moment for myself,” England said. “It was a blessing to be able to host the national tournament, but also a hard pill to swallow that it was right here. We could see it, but couldn’t be involved with the games. That’s motivating myself and our returners coming back. We’re just trying to make this season successful.”

Into the fold this season for the Red Hawks are five new freshmen, including Jordan Joyner, Beyonce Jones, Dreamah Mason, Keziah Soogrim and Javelin Lewis — all of whom England expects to contribute to her program quickly.