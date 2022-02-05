Red Hawks extend win streak to 8, pound Patriots

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to eight games on Thursday with a 81-56 victory against visiting Patrick & Henry Community College at the Tarlton Complex.

Makayla Weaver led the Red Hawks (11-2, 8-2 in Region 10) with a team-high 19 points. She was one of four CVCC women’s basketball players who reached double figures in scoring in Thursday’s Region 10 game, joining Keziah Soogrim (career-high 15 points), Astou Seck (14) and Kelis Carmon (12).

Soogrim also recorded a double-double in the game by grabbing 13 rebounds. It was her second double-double of the season.

Catawba Valley pulled out to a 27-7 lead in the first quarter against the Patriots (6-12, 5-9) and held the advantage in the contest from tipoff until the final buzzer.

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team returns to action today for a home conference contest against Cape Fear. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex.