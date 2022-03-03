Red Hawks erase Eagles, advance to Region semifinals

For the second time in less than a week, the Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team defeated Southwest Virginia at the Tarlton Complex — this time in the Region 10/Southeast District tournament quarterfinals.

The fourth-seeded Red Hawks (17-6) defeated the fifth-seeded Eagles 68-50 on Tuesday afternoon to advance to the tournament semifinals.

Essence Sumner led Catawba Valley with a team-best 13 points in a balanced scoring effort. Astou Seck added 12 points for CVCC, and teammate Kelis Carmon chipped in 10 points.

The win didn’t come easy for the Red Hawks, who overcame a slow start and a 9-0 hole during the first quarter to power back and take a 30-28 halftime lead.

Outscoring the Eagles 21-11 during the third quarter, CVCC pulled away in the game on its way to moving on to the conference tournament semifinals for a sixth straight year.

Awaiting the Red Hawks in the Region 10/Southeast District semifinals are the top-seeded Wake Tech Eagles (24-1), who defeated No. 8 Patrick & Henry 72-63 in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

Tipoff between Catawba Valley and Wake Tech is set for 6 p.m. tonight in Raleigh.