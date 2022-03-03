 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Red Hawks erase Eagles, advance to Region semifinals
Red Hawks erase Eagles, advance to Region semifinals

Essence Sumner

Catawba Valley Community College’s Essence Sumner, right, shoots a jumper during Tuesday’s 68-50 Region 10/Southeast District tournament quarterfinal win over Southwest Virginia. Sumner led the Red Hawks with 13 points in the victory.

 Cody Dalton, Catawba Valley Athletics

For the second time in less than a week, the Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team defeated Southwest Virginia at the Tarlton Complex — this time in the Region 10/Southeast District tournament quarterfinals.

The fourth-seeded Red Hawks (17-6) defeated the fifth-seeded Eagles 68-50 on Tuesday afternoon to advance to the tournament semifinals.

Essence Sumner led Catawba Valley with a team-best 13 points in a balanced scoring effort. Astou Seck added 12 points for CVCC, and teammate Kelis Carmon chipped in 10 points.

The win didn’t come easy for the Red Hawks, who overcame a slow start and a 9-0 hole during the first quarter to power back and take a 30-28 halftime lead.

Outscoring the Eagles 21-11 during the third quarter, CVCC pulled away in the game on its way to moving on to the conference tournament semifinals for a sixth straight year.

Awaiting the Red Hawks in the Region 10/Southeast District semifinals are the top-seeded Wake Tech Eagles (24-1), who defeated No. 8 Patrick & Henry 72-63 in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

Tipoff between Catawba Valley and Wake Tech is set for 6 p.m. tonight in Raleigh.

