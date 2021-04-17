Red Hawks end season with second-best national finish

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team finished its appearance at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Championship on Thursday at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse Arena with an eighth-place national finish.
The sixth-seeded Red Hawks fell to host sixth-seeded Kirkwood in straight sets (15-25, 22-25, 19-25), finishing their season with a 21-5 overall record.
“I’m very proud of these girls fighting through so much adversity not just on the court, but off of it throughout this unique season,” said first-year CVCC head volleyball coach Madison Pogue. “They have overcome more in one year than most do in their lifetime and to go through all of that and still finish number eight in the nation is incredible.”
Sophomores Aasia McNeill and Amber Barker led the Red Hawks in their season finale. McNeill tallied nine kills and seven digs, while Barker recorded eight kills and 25 assists.
Defensively, CVCC redshirt freshman libero Caitlin Dailey tallied a team-best 22 digs — her 10th 20-plus dig game this season and third of the national tournament.
The eighth-place finish is the second highest for the Red Hawks at nationals behind their fourth-place finish in 2016.
“Although we did not finish the way we wanted it doesn’t take away from the incredible talent that these girls have and their dedication to better each teammate around them,” Pogue said. “I will miss all of our sophomores tremendously and appreciate their positive attitude and strong leadership they had on our team and coaching staff this season. It has been a blessing to be able to coach this special group of young women and I know they will continue to do amazing things in the future.”
6 CVCC women’s basketball players honored by Region 10
Six members of the CVCC women’s basketball program have been honored for their performances on the court and in the classroom during the 2020-21 season.
Red Hawk forwards A.J. Davis and Kelis Carmon were honored for their play on the court — both being named to All-Region 10 women’s basketball.
A 6-foot-2 sophomore from Baltimore, Maryland, Davis was second for CVCC in scoring this season at 14.3 points per game, and she led the Red Hawks in rebounding at 7.9 per game. Her 37-point performance on March 20 against Louisburg was the second-highest point total in a game in program history.
Carmon, a 6-foot-1 freshman from Wendell, led the Red Hawks in scoring this season at 16.1 points per game, and she was second on the team in rebounding at 7.0 per contest. She also led Catawba Valley in field goal percentage (51.9).
Carmon was named the NJCAA Division II Player of the Week for games played from March 8-14. She became only the second Red Hawk women’s basketball player to earn national weekly honors from the NJCAA.
Behind the play of Davis and Carmon, the Red Hawks finished their 2020-21 season with a 13-5 overall record and 8-4 mark in conference games.
Five Red Hawk women’s basketball players were also honored for their performances in the classroom. Receiving Academic All-Region 10 honors for the Red Hawks were Kenzley Dunlap, Astou Seck, Tre’zha Muhammad, Camari Jeter and Davis.
In order to be eligible for Academic All-Region 10, women’s basketball players had to possess a 3.7 GPA after one semester of classes or a 3.6 GPA after two or more semesters.
Red Hawks earn record 3 All-Region men’s basketball honors
The CVCC men’s basketball team made program history this season with a record three All-Region 10 performers.
Sophomore guards Jaylen Prioleau, Derrick Molden and Donovan Evans were all honored with All-Region accolades — the first time the CVCC men’s basketball team has received three all-conference awards.
Prioleau, a Florence, South Carolina native, was chosen second team All-Region. He led CVCC with 9.9 points per game and 7.3 rebounds per game this season.
The 6-foot-3 point guard also led CVCC in rebounds (118) assists (39), steals (27) and blocked shots (9).
A Manchester, Connecticut native, Molden was named third team All-Region after recorded 8.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-4 guard finished second on the team in field goal percentage (44.5 percent) and third in 3-point percentage (33.3 percent).
Evans, who is from Raleigh, finished second for the Red Hawks in scoring at 9.7 points per game. The 5-foot-9 guard also made a team-best 31 3-point field goals while shooting 32 percent from 3-point range.