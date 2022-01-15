 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Red Hawks down Dolphins 105-44 for first win of 2022
Red Hawks down Dolphins 105-44 for first win of 2022

Kelis Carmon

Catawba Valley Community College's Kelis Carmon, 24, attempts a layup with Brunswick's Erial Chambers, 24, defending during Saturday's contest in Hickory. Carmon scored a career-high 31 points in the Red Hawks' 105-44 victory over the Dolphins.

 Cody Dalton/Catawba Valley Athletics

Playing for the first time in 26 days, the Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team showed no signs of rust in a dominant 105-44 victory against visiting Brunswick at the Tarlton Complex on Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore forward Kelis Carmon led the charge for Catawba Valley (5-2, 3-2 in Region 10) with a career-high 31 points.

Essence Sumner (13 points), Azuria Barrino (12), Astou Seck (12) and Tre’zha Muhammad (11) also reached double figures in scoring for the Red Hawks.

The 100-point performance is the first of the season for the Red Hawks and the program’s first since a 110-33 victory last season against Fayetteville Tech.

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team returns to action on Wednesday for a home contest against Wake Tech. Tipoff between the Red Hawks and Eagles is set for 5 p.m.

