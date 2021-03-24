Red Hawks defeat rival Cobras, earn 10th win of season

HUDSON — The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team earned its 10th win of the season on Tuesday night, knocking off rival Caldwell 70-56 on the road.

Kelis Carmon led the Red Hawks (10-3) with 15 points, while Camari Jeter and Kenzley Dunlap added 12 points apiece.

Catawba Valley led 17-14 after the first quarter of play, but extended its lead to 40-29 by halftime. Carmon led all CVCC scorers at the half with 11 points.

The Cobras (0-19) pulled back within 47-44 through three quarters of play, but CVCC outscored CCCT&I 23-12 during the final quarter to pull away for the Region victory.

The CVCC women’s basketball team returns to action on Sunday with a conference contest against Brunswick. Tipoff between the Red Hawks and Dolphins is set for 1 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex.