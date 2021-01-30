Red Hawks defeat rival Caldwell

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team got the better of visiting Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute on Thursday at the Tarlton Complex. The Red Hawks outscored the Cobras in all four quarters to earn an 87-63 victory and move to 2-0, while Caldwell suffered its first loss and is now 2-1.

CVCC led 20-14 after the first quarter and 35-25 at the half before outscoring the Cobras 20-18 in the third period and 32-20 in the fourth. The Red Hawks were led by Kelis Carmon, who was the game’s leading scorer with 29 points.

Kenzley Dunlap added 16 points for CVCC, which also got nine points apiece from Astou Seck and Essence Sumner. Alexandria Barrino, Camri Jeter and Ariana Montgomery each added six points.

Caldwell was paced by 21 points from Pasiko Gvichiani, with Kaitlyn Brock and Amaja Mack chipping in nine apiece. Amaya Adams added five points, as did Nikya Lynch and Amiya Randles.

CVCC visits Brunswick Community College on Feb. 7 at 1 p.m., while Caldwell travels to Louisburg today at 1 p.m.