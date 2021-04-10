Red Hawks defeat Louisburg, reach Region 10 finals

The second-ranked Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team advanced to the Region 10 championship game with a 73-67 victory against Louisburg during the tournament semifinals on Thursday night at the Tarlton Complex.
The Red Hawks (13-4) will play in today's Region 10 championship game at top-seeded USC Salkehatchie at 1 p.m. in Allendale, South Carolina. The Indians (17-0) defeated fourth-seeded Bryant & Stratton 91-73 in the other tournament semifinal on Thursday.
Freshman guard Kenzley Dunlap led Catawba Valley in the victory, scoring 15 points and tallied eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals in the victory.
Sophomore forward A.J. Davis also recorded a double-double off the bench with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while freshman forward Kelis Carmon added 15 points and six rebounds.
Carmon, who scored 12 of her points during the first half, picked up her third and fourth fouls with 1:56 left in the third quarter. Trailing by six points, Louisburg capitalized on Carmon’s absence, tying the game at 41-41.
Sparked by the defensive play of Dunlap, the Red Hawks immediately answered with a 7-0 run of their own to take the lead for good in the contest.
The Hurricanes (13-6) cut their deficit to 51-50 with 7:30 left in the game, but the Red Hawks pulled away down the stretch to move on in the Region 10 tournament.
The winner of today's Region 10 championship game between CVCC and USC Salkehatchie advances to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DII Women’s Basketball Championship, which is being hosted at Catawba Valley Community College April 20-24.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Davidson-Davie 110, Catawba Valley 80
The fourth-seeded Red Hawks' 2020-21 season came to an end with a 30-point loss to top-seeded Davidson-Davie in the Region 10 tournament semifinals on Thursday in Thomasville.
The Red Hawks finish their season with a 13-7 overall record.
A pair of sophomore guards led Catawba Valley in Thursday’s tournament game, with Donovan Evans scoring a career-high 23 points and Jaylen Prioleau adding 14.
Leading 15-11 early in the first half, the Storm used a 24-0 run to grab control against the Red Hawks, eventually taking a 59-29 halftime lead.
Catawba Valley tried to slow down Davidson-Davie, but the Storm shot 51.4 percent from the field and made 16 3-pointers, scoring their most points in a game this season.
Thursday’s game was the final for 10 Red Hawk sophomores including Tony Hauser, Cameron Walden, Derrick Molden, John Bean, Charles Bryson, Nash Whitener, E.J. Thomas, Prioleau and Evans, as well as student assistant coach DeVante Moore.