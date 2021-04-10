Red Hawks defeat Louisburg, reach Region 10 finals

The second-ranked Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team advanced to the Region 10 championship game with a 73-67 victory against Louisburg during the tournament semifinals on Thursday night at the Tarlton Complex.

The Red Hawks (13-4) will play in today's Region 10 championship game at top-seeded USC Salkehatchie at 1 p.m. in Allendale, South Carolina. The Indians (17-0) defeated fourth-seeded Bryant & Stratton 91-73 in the other tournament semifinal on Thursday.

Freshman guard Kenzley Dunlap led Catawba Valley in the victory, scoring 15 points and tallied eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals in the victory.

Sophomore forward A.J. Davis also recorded a double-double off the bench with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while freshman forward Kelis Carmon added 15 points and six rebounds.

Carmon, who scored 12 of her points during the first half, picked up her third and fourth fouls with 1:56 left in the third quarter. Trailing by six points, Louisburg capitalized on Carmon’s absence, tying the game at 41-41.

Sparked by the defensive play of Dunlap, the Red Hawks immediately answered with a 7-0 run of their own to take the lead for good in the contest.