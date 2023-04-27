The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team closed out the home portion of its spring 2023 schedule on Wednesday with a 6-3 victory against USC Lancaster at Henkel-Alley Field.

With the win, the Red Hawks improve to 31-19 overall on the season. The CVCC baseball program has reached 30 or more wins in every season since the program was founded back in 2010.

Tate Abbott and Isaiah Martin led Catawba Valley with two hits each. Martin also drove in a team-high four RBIs, including a solo home run in the sixth inning and a two-run double in the eighth inning.

Jordan Spearman also plated a run on a sacrifice fly during the eighth inning.

Six Red Hawk pitchers saw action in Wednesday’s contest, including Samuel Carpenter, Carlos Reynoso, Brent Byler, Carson Veasey, Hampton Gilchrist and Caleb Avery.

These six pitchers combined to give up seven hits, three runs (two earned), three walks and record 10 strikeouts. Gilchrist earned the win, while Avery picked up the save.

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team finishes its 2023 regular season on Saturday and Sunday with a three-game road set against Cleveland Community College.

The Red Hawks and Yetis play a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. before finishing the series Sunday with a single nine-inning contest at noon.