Red Hawks defeat Davidson-Davie in home opener

The 17th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team won its Region 10 division and home opener on Wednesday night, dispatching Davidson-Davie in four sets at the Tarlton Complex.

Set scores were 25-18, 26-24, 19-25 and 25-23.

Right side/setter Amber Barker paced the Red Hawks (3-2, 1-0 in Region 10 West) with a career-high 15 kills, and she also recorded 18 assists, while outside hitter Carter Gibson tallied 14 kills.

Setter Kenley Killian helped aid the Catawba Valley attack with a team-high 26 assists, and she also led the team with three aces.

Defensively, outside hitter Grace Nelson was the team leader in digs with 27, while libero Abbey Smith wasn’t far behind with 21 digs.

The Red Hawks return to the volleyball court on Friday for tournament action at the Walters State Invitational in Morristown, Tennessee.

Catawba Valley plays on Friday against Spartanburg Methodist and Itawamba Community Colleges at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., respectively, before finishing play at the event against host Walters State at 5 p.m. Saturday.