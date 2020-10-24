 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Red Hawks defeat Carolina University 77-63 in first scrimmage
0 comments

Red Hawks defeat Carolina University 77-63 in first scrimmage

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Catawba Valley Community College women's basketball team defeated Carolina University in the two team's scrimmage on Thursday night at the Tarlton Complex. 

Holding a 39-37 halftime lead, the Red Hawks pulled away in the second half on their way to a 77-63 victory in the contest against the Bruins.

Kelis Carmon led the Red Hawks with a game-high 20 points, while Kenzley Dunlap added 19, Astou Seck scored 16 and A.J. Davis tallied 13.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Barry Alvarez discusses return of Big Ten football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert