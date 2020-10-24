Red Hawks defeat Carolina University 77-63 in first scrimmage

The Catawba Valley Community College women's basketball team defeated Carolina University in the two team's scrimmage on Thursday night at the Tarlton Complex.
Holding a 39-37 halftime lead, the Red Hawks pulled away in the second half on their way to a 77-63 victory in the contest against the Bruins.
Kelis Carmon led the Red Hawks with a game-high 20 points, while Kenzley Dunlap added 19, Astou Seck scored 16 and A.J. Davis tallied 13.
