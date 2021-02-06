Red Hawks' Dailey nabs weekly defensive award

Before the season started, Catawba Valley Community College volleyball player Caitlin Dailey set a goal for herself to win the Defensive Player of the Week award through the National Junior College Athletic Association.
On Wednesday, the redshirt freshman libero achieved the mark — becoming the latest Red Hawk volleyball player to earn NJCAA weekly accolades.
Dailey found out she won the award from CVCC volleyball head coach Madison Pogue.
“(Pogue) was standing there with her hand out like she wanted to shake my hand. I was so confused,” Dailey said. “She told me that I won (Defensive Player of the Week). Me, her and (CVCC assistant volleyball coach) Adair (Melton) were all celebrating for the longest time. I immediately was like ‘wow’ and kind of surprised.”
This is the 10th time a Red Hawk volleyball player has earned an NJCAA weekly honor and the third straight season it has taken place.
A R-S Central High product, Dailey tallied 24 digs, three aces and two blocks in three sets last Saturday against Cape Fear Community College, helping fifth-ranked CVCC earn a 3-1 victory over the Sea Devils.
Returning strong from a serious shoulder injury and surgery, Dailey currently leads the Red Hawks in digs (34) and digs per set (3.40) this season.
“I was hurt for so long. I didn’t play for almost a year,” she said. “This (award) was definitely a big deal. I think that makes this season even more special to me because I’ve been waiting so long to get out here.”
Dailey and the now second-ranked CVCC volleyball team hosted Louisburg in the Red Hawks' home opener on Friday before entertaining USC Lancaster on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
All-time NJCAA Players of the Week for CVCC volleyball
Leah Wells, outside hitter - Oct. 7-13, 2013
Megan Fair, outside hitter - Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, 2015
Katelyn Houser, libero - Oct. 19-25, 2015
Mariah Wallace, outside hitter - Oct. 10-16, 2016
Emily Williams, libero (defensive) - Aug. 22-Sept. 2, 2018
Rachel Delcamp, outside hitter (defensive) - Sept. 17-23, 2018
Emma Clark, middle hitter (defensive) - Oct. 22-28, 2018
Emma Clark, middle hitter (defensive) - Sept. 30 to Oct. 6, 2019
Emma Clark, middle hitter (offensive) - Oct. 21-27, 2019
Caitlin Dailey, libero (defensive) - Jan. 25-31, 2021