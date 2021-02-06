Red Hawks' Dailey nabs weekly defensive award

Before the season started, Catawba Valley Community College volleyball player Caitlin Dailey set a goal for herself to win the Defensive Player of the Week award through the National Junior College Athletic Association.

On Wednesday, the redshirt freshman libero achieved the mark — becoming the latest Red Hawk volleyball player to earn NJCAA weekly accolades.

Dailey found out she won the award from CVCC volleyball head coach Madison Pogue.

“(Pogue) was standing there with her hand out like she wanted to shake my hand. I was so confused,” Dailey said. “She told me that I won (Defensive Player of the Week). Me, her and (CVCC assistant volleyball coach) Adair (Melton) were all celebrating for the longest time. I immediately was like ‘wow’ and kind of surprised.”

This is the 10th time a Red Hawk volleyball player has earned an NJCAA weekly honor and the third straight season it has taken place.

A R-S Central High product, Dailey tallied 24 digs, three aces and two blocks in three sets last Saturday against Cape Fear Community College, helping fifth-ranked CVCC earn a 3-1 victory over the Sea Devils.