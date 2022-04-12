Red Hawks compete in Mississippi, earn crucial points

BARNETT RESERVOIR, Miss. — The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team earned some valuable points in the Bass Pro Shops School of the Year standings this past weekend with a strong performance on Ross Barnett Lake in Mississippi.

Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing head coach Angela Mayo is proud of her 10 anglers who competed in the event.

“The guys really had to work hard in very tough conditions this week,” Mayo said. “We had high winds all week and also had to deal with stained water and cold weather.”

Leading the Red Hawks at the 2022 Barnett Reservoir Rumble was the tandem of Nathan Dellinger and Spencer Black, who finished in 18th place out of 170 boats.

“Nathan and Spencer fought through a difficult practice where they were only getting a few bites a day and ended up bringing a five-fish limit to the scales each day,” Mayo said. “Their good decision making paid off.”

Two more Red Hawk teams finished among the top 100 boats, including Lane Bailey and Justin Eggers in 61st place and Hunter Keller and Carson Eckard in 68th.

Lucas Oliver and Cabe Mackey finished just outside of the top 100, coming in 106th. Wes Smith and Grant Harris also participated in the tournament for the Red Hawks.

“Justin and Lane had a good limit the first day and Hunter and Carson had a good limit the second day,” Mayo said. “The team effort earned a lot of valuable points in the overall standings for the year.”

Up next for the Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team is an appearance April 22-23 in the 2022 Strike King Bassmaster College Series at Norfolk Lake in Mountain Home, Arkansas.